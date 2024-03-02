Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.70

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 48984981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

