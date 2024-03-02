Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 6.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.02 and last traded at $155.51. 2,498,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,260,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.48.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.