Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$101.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE:DOL opened at C$104.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.88. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$107.79.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4074229 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

