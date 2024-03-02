Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $530.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

