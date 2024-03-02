Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544,008 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.