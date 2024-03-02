Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $96.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

