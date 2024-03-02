Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -86.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.06. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

