Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.07. 185,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 338,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

