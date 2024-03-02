Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$15.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a market cap of C$513.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.