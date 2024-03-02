DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

