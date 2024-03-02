Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 4.7 %

EDIT stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,626,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 577,767 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

