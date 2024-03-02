Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Editas Medicine Stock Up 4.7 %
EDIT stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,626,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 577,767 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
