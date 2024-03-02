Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 337,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

