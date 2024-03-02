Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $499.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.80.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

