Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $782.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.32 and a one year high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

