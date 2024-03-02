Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

TSE:EMA opened at C$47.90 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

