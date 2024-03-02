Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Emerald Trading Up 6.5 %
NYSE EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
