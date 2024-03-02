Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerald Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 508.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 120.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 428.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 74.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 155,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 33.3% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

