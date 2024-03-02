Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.39

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.39 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 1103394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

