Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.65.

TSE ENB opened at C$47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

