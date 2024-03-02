Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 72.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00068926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,360,999 coins and its circulating supply is 74,363,022 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

