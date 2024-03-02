Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

