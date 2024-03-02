EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. EPR Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.760-4.960 EPS.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 167.51%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

