Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$7.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.60 to C$6.80 in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In other news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,232 shares of company stock valued at $258,986.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

