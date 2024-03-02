Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

