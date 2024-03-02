Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.