Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.39.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS stock opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.