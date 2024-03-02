Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

