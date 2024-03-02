Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

Euronav Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

