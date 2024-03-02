Evercore ISI Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $40.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $796.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

