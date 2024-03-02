EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,748.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

