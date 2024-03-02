Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$14.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $104,669.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

