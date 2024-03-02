EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 8.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 1,637,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,545,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EVgo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in EVgo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 352,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

