Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of EXC opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

