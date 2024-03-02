Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.