Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FATE. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

