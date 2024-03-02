Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

