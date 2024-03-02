Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $768.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

