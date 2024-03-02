Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $450.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00068926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,907,142 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

