FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $180.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

