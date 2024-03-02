Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE FIHL opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

