Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

FIHL opened at $16.91 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

