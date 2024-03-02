Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 64.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 176,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $7,267,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 33.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

