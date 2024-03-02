Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Insider Purchases £5,500 in Stock

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,976.15).
Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of LON FSV opened at GBX 277 ($3.51) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271. The firm has a market cap of £897.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,629.41 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.72).
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
