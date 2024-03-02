Financial Comparison: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 5.19% 2.10% 1.09% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 8 3 1 2.42 Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.28 billion 1.84 $242.92 million $0.77 33.66 Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 5.81 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

