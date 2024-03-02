Financial Survey: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) vs. Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stellantis and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 3 6 0 2.50 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 130.87%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Stellantis.

This table compares Stellantis and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.40 $20.13 billion N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.70 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

