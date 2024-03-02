First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.62.

FM stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

