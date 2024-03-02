First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lowered by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

