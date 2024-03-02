First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.31

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.11, with a volume of 3247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $664.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 179.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

