First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.61

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 13932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.