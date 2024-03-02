First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.61

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 13932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.