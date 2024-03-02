First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 212.1% in February

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

FID stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

