First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.70

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.70 and last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $929.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

